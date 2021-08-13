Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

