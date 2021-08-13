Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

