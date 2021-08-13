Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.