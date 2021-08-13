Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 299,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 246,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 80,115 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.