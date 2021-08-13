Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.71.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

