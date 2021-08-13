Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 327 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 80.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

