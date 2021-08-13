Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

