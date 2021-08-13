Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,478.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

