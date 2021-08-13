Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.