Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

TSE PEY opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$724,560. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,450 shares of company stock worth $232,491 and have sold 98,501 shares worth $634,590.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

