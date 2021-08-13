PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE MWA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

