PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

