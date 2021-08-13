PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,265.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,973.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.