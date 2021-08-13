PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $26,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $230.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

