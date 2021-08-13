Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock remained flat at $$0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.