Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,191,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $6,249,367. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

