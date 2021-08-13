Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

