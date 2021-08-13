Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 208,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

