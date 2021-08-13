Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $9,596.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00404062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003428 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00935911 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,133,924 coins and its circulating supply is 429,873,488 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.