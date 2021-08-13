Piper Sandler Comments on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $48.44 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

