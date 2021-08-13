Piper Sandler Comments on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,705,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,875,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $8,442,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.