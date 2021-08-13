Piper Sandler Weighs in on Metromile, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Metromile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Metromile alerts:

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MILE opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Metromile has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.