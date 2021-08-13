Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

