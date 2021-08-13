Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.86 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

