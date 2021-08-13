PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.76 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

