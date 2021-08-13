Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 394.40 ($5.15). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 392.80 ($5.13), with a volume of 604,194 shares traded.

PTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 417.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

