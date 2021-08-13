Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $20.93 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $752.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,367,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 137,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

