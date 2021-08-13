Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Manuel Chinea Sells 8,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BPOP opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Popular by 20.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.