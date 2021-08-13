Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Manuel Chinea Sells 8,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BPOP opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Popular by 20.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
