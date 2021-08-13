Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie Sells 850 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of POST stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.80.
Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
