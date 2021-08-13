Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$42.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.75. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.95 and a 52-week high of C$42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 107.71.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

