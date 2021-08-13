PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PYT)

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PYT opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

