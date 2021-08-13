Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%.

Shares of DTIL traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 35,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,596. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,858 shares of company stock worth $1,156,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

