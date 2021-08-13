Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.00

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 112.48 ($1.47), with a volume of 118685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

PFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46. The company has a market capitalization of £975.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

