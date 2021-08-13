Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 13,589 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

