Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferro by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

