Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

