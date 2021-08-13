Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 74,728 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $83.25 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

