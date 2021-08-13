Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising expenses weigh on its margins. Lower ROE pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities. Its second-quarter earnings beat the estimate.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 550,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,534. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

