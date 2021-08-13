Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 617,146 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 274,825 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.80 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

