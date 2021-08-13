Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.35 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

