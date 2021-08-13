Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $3,376,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.89 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.