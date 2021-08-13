Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,060 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TXMD stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

