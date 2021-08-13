Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 86.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NYSE:TTC opened at $114.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.