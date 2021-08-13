Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,586. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $30.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

