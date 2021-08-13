PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 1,143.6% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS PTAIY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.84. 11,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

