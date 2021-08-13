Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Insider Sells $151,695.81 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathaniel A. Vitan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $214,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

