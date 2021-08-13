Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

