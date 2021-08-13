PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.72. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,167,383 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

