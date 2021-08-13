Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,733.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.