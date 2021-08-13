Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
